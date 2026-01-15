Russia says poses no threat to Greenland

File: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP.

Russia on Thursday dismissed as a “myth” it posed a danger to Greenland after NATO countries announced troop deployments on the autonomous Danish island following “threats” from Moscow and Beijing.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for control of the Arctic territory, which he says is essential for US national security.

His statements have frustrated Denmark and put unprecedented strain on NATO, an alliance that has been the bedrock of Western security since World War II.

European countries began deploying troops on the island Thursday in what Germany said was a mission aimed at countering “Russian and Chinese threats”.

Part of Danish territory “has been included in Washington’s arbitrarily defined sphere of US interests,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Against this backdrop, the myth of some kind of Russian threat, rigorously promoted by Denmark and other members of the European Union and NATO for many years, is especially hypocritical.”

Both NATO and Russia have bulked up their military presence in the Arctic in recent years, as melting sea ice opens the region up to international shipping and mining activities.

Trump has made control of a Greenland a foreign policy priority, saying if Washington does not take it “China or Russia will”.

Denmark has warned any attempt to take it by force would implode the NATO alliance.

In a statement, Russia’s embassy in Belgium — where NATO is headquartered — said it viewed any attempts to militarise the island with “serious concern”.

AFP