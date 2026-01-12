Rivers Govt orders investigation into alleged extortion at Nursing College

…Regrets Alleged Payments for Project Topics, Sale of Examination Questions and Marking Schemes

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has ordered a full-scale investigation into alleged extortion at the Rivers State College of Nursing Sciences, describing the reported practices as regrettable and unacceptable.

The state government expressed concern over allegations of illegal levies imposed on students, including payments for project topic approvals, sale of examination questions and marking schemes, as well as other unauthorised charges.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, who lamented the development, reiterated the government’s zero tolerance for corruption in all its forms.

According to her, the Ministry of Health received complaints of extortion involving a specific department of the college, noting that the allegations were taken seriously.

“Recently, we received several allegations against a specific department in the Rivers State College of Nursing Sciences. These allegations border on the extortion of unauthorised payments for project topic approvals, sale of examination questions and marking schemes, and bribery for guaranteed passes in what should be professional examinations,” Oreh said.

She disclosed that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, as well as relevant security agencies, had been fully briefed on the matter.

Oreh further announced that the ministry has constituted an independent investigative panel to thoroughly probe the allegations.

“As soon as the Rivers State Ministry of Health was notified of these allegations, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and other security agencies were informed. We are not taking these allegations lightly,” she said.

“I am formally informing the public that an independent investigative panel has been set up by the Rivers State Ministry of Health to investigate these allegations in depth. The panel will independently examine all claims made against the affected department of the Rivers State College of Nursing Sciences.”

The commissioner also announced the suspension of all officials implicated in the allegations, pending the outcome of the investigation, and directed the Provost of the college to appoint acting replacements.

“Furthermore, I hereby announce the suspension of the implicated officials. The Provost of the College of Nursing Sciences has been informed, and an acting head of department will be appointed in the interim,” she stated.

She added that a full forensic audit of the Year Two second semester examinations would be conducted, while adequate protection would be provided for students who come forward to assist the investigative panel.

“There will also be a comprehensive review of academic and financial practices within the institution,” Oreh said.

The Rivers State Government assured the public that anyone found culpable would be sanctioned in line with existing laws and regulations.