Rivers: Fresh crisis rocks APC as Emeka Beke faction calls for nat’l spokesman’s sack

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The political crisis rocking Rivers State is beginning to have its toll on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the Chief Emeka Beke faction calls for the immediate sack of the national spokesman of the party, Felix Morka.

Morka was accused by the party of making derogatory comments about the position of the Emeka Beke-led faction of the APC about the ongoing impeachment process of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, by the House of Assembly over alleged gross misconduct.

The party through its state publicity secretary, Darlington Nwauju, had called on the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, to respect the ruling of the state High Court restraining him from receiving/acting on any correspondence from the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, or any other officer of the Assembly for the setting up of a seven-man panel to investigate the governor.

Morka was quoted as saying in an interview that Nwauju “used to be an official of the old exco but I doubt if he is part of the current exco”. He was apparently denying the existence of the Emeka Beke-led faction of the APC in Rivers State.

In a press conference on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Nwauju called for the “disbarment, owing to the fact that Suit No. PHC/3592/CS/2023 (Sam Sam Etetegwung Vs APC) and Suit No 3859/CS/2024 (OkwuJoe Brown Ndke Vs APC), both nullified the purported dissolution of Executives elected in October 16 2021 and voided the kangaroo congress conducted in November 2023 to replace the Executives elected in October 2021, thereby giving Mr Nwauju the audacity to speak for the party in Rivers”.

He said, “Mr Morka has lost the moral ground to continue to act as a national officer of our great party, having elected to come on national television to promote partisan interpretation of subsisting court rulings over the party leadership question in Rivers APC.

“This misleading narrative is too dangerous to be ignored by any true member of our party praying for the party to mobilize and win elections fair and square in Rivers for Mr President. We dare say that Mr Morka should have kept quiet rather than using his interview to launder the image of a non-party member over and above one of the Party’s Governors who doubles as the undisputable leader of our party in Rivers State.”

He regretted that a national officer of the APC would downplay the serious issue of a self-serving impeachment process against a serving APC governor.

“The opinion of Mr Morka which we know is entirely personal and cannot pass for the stand of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Nigeria and leaves so much to be desired and calls to question his loyalty to the APC.

“We therefore have lost confidence in Mr Morka and demand his immediate resignation from office,” he said, adding that the attitude and statement attributed to the spokesman of the party was similar to that of Victor Giadom, South-South National Vice Chairman of the APC, who openly referred to the governor of Rivers State as ‘so-called’.

“We take leave of this opportunity to restate our earlier call on the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Honourable Simeon Amadi not to act upon the January 16, 2026 resolutions of the Rivers State House of Assembly based on the interim court ruling delivered by Justice F.A. Fiberesima,” Nwauju said.