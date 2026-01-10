Rivers elders warn against impeachment of Fubara, deputy

The Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum (RELEF) has expressed concern over the impeachment notice issued to Gov. Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Ordu.

The Acting Chairman of RELEF, Dr Gabriel Toby, a former deputy governor of Rivers, condemned the impeachment move in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The move to impeach Fubara was conveyed by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly following an emergency plenary on Wednesday.

Toby warned that impeachment was a grave constitutional process and must not be deployed as “an instrument of political vendetta or factional rivalry.”

According to him, the reasons advanced by the lawmakers for the attempted removal of the governor are weak, insubstantial, and devoid of public interest justification or constitutional weight.

“The allegations against Gov. Fubara appear to be driven by narrow personal interests rather than any sincere concern for good governance in the state.

“The governor’s mandate was freely given by the electorate and can only be questioned in strict compliance with constitutional provisions, due process, and clear, compelling, and verifiable grounds,” he said.

Toby cautioned that the current course of action could deepen political divisions and erode public confidence in democratic institutions.

He added that it could further destabilise an already fragile political environment in the state.

“Rivers State has yet to fully recover from the political, social and institutional disruptions of the recent emergency rule.

“Our people are still bearing the consequences of that episode, and the present development risks reopening old wounds and heightening tensions,” he added.

The elder statesman stressed that stability and focussed governance were urgently required and called on the lawmakers to immediately retrace their steps in the interest of peace and progress.

He also urged the legislators to place the collective interest of the state above partisan or personal considerations and reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to peace, unity, justice and constitutional democracy.

“We will not remain silent in the face of actions capable of threatening the stability, dignity, and future of Rivers State.

“We appeal for wisdom and restraint to prevail in the overall interest of the people. We urge all stakeholders to allow the state to heal and move forward.” Toby said.(NAN) (