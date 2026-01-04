Rivers Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu defects to APC, registers in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni

Ngozi Odu, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking another major political shift in the state’s leadership.

Odu completed her registration as an APC member at her ward in Akabuka town, Ward 8, Unit 11, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Shortly after registering, the deputy governor broke into the song “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand,” a chant widely associated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, drawing cheers from party supporters present at the venue.

Her defection comes just weeks after the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, also joined the APC following a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Following his decision to switch parties, Fubara was formally registered as an APC member by Tony Okocha, the party’s chairman in Rivers State. Okocha said the registration was carried out on the directive of the APC national secretariat.

In a further consolidation of the party’s structure in the state, the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, recently announced Governor Fubara as the leader of the party in Rivers State.

The defection of both the governor and his deputy from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC is expected to significantly reshape the political landscape of Rivers State ahead of future electoral contests.