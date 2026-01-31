Rivers Crisis: Wike threatens stadium break-in over rally denial, says ‘heaven will not fall’

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The crisis rocking Rivers State may escalate into violence if the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, carries out his threat to forcefully access the Yakubu Gowon Stadium should the state government continue to deny him permission to hold political rallies.

On Friday, Wike warned that he and his supporters would break into the stadium for their next rally if the Rivers State Government maintained its stance, declaring that “heaven will not fall” if the facility is breached.

He issued the warning in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of senatorial and local government coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, an organisation formed in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike said his group had formally applied to the state government for the use of the stadium but was denied access, describing the action as unprecedented.

“We applied to the state government to use the Yakubu Gowon Stadium and they refused. Next time, if we apply and they refuse again, we will break it, and nothing will happen,” Wike said.

The minister boasted that Rivers State was setting the pace in political mobilisation, insisting that the state would continue to lead others in demonstrating support for the President.

“I know after today, other states may inaugurate their own structures, but Rivers State will always lead the way. Support is not by mouth; we have shown commitment with action,” he added.

Wike declared that political activities ahead of the 2027 elections had officially commenced, noting that ward-level inaugurations would follow.

“I told you that by January we would start playing politics. This is January, and we have started. If you don’t give us the venue, we will break it,” he reiterated.

He also questioned the state government’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu ahead of 2027.

“You cannot have a governor in the state while we are openly declaring support for President Tinubu and you are not aligning. How then do you expect a reward?” Wike asked.

According to him, political reward is tied to commitment, not financial contribution. “You don’t need ¦ 600 billion. All you need is commitment. That is what brings reward, even if it brings envy,” he said.

Wike further disclosed that the rally was a coalition effort and thanked President Tinubu for supporting the Ijaw coalition in producing candidates for the February 21 by-elections in Khana Constituency II and Ahoada West Constituency II.

“I told you January is when politics will start. By February 21, go out and vote. We are providing buses and ensuring proper mobilisation for the Renewed Hope agenda,” he urged.

Also speaking, Senator George Sekibo assured President Tinubu of continued support from Rivers State, thanking him for appointments and projects.

“No President has embarked on projects of this magnitude while also appointing Rivers indigenes. Tell the President we are grateful,” Sekibo said.

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly caucus, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Okey Chinda, reaffirmed support for Tinubu and endorsed his re-election bid in 2027.

“What we did in 2023 will be better in 2027. Politics is give and take,” Chinda said, adding that political developments in Rivers State were unprecedented in Nigeria.

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaehula, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairman, Tony Okocha, also pledged support for Tinubu.