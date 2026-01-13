Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has said President Bola Tinubu will not sacrifice the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, amid the lingering political crisis in the state.

Fayose made the assertion during an exclusive interview on Arise Television aired on Tuesday, while reacting to the power struggle between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, which has continued to fuel political instability in Rivers State.

According to Fayose, Wike remains more politically relevant to President Tinubu than Fubara, insisting that the President has little incentive to abandon the former Rivers governor.

“But let me say this to Nigerians, the Asiwaju that I know, will not get rid of a Wike for a Fubara. Wike came from Rivers to give support to President Tinubu,” Fayose said.

He argued that Wike’s continued political value lies in his performance as FCT minister and his ability to deliver electoral victories for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Wike is in Abuja performing, we’ve never had it so good in Abuja, even a blind man can’t deny that,” Fayose said.

“The local government in Rivers, APC won them courtesy of Wike. The coming local government in Abuja, APC will still win it. So, what else will the President want from Wike?” he queried.

Commenting on Governor Fubara’s reported move to seek the President’s intervention, Fayose suggested it was an indication of the governor’s political arrogance.

“If Governor Fubara has gone to meet the President (in France), then it shows he needs help. When you don’t praise God, when you refuse to humble yourself and look for peace, you’ll just be running helter-skelter. What he’s looking for is inside his pocket.”

Fayose also weighed in on the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing claims that President Tinubu is responsible for the party’s woes.

“The challenges in the PDP is not the fault of Asiwaju,” he said. “Failure in my home, God forbid, is not the fault of my neighbour.”

He described the PDP as a party undermined by internal divisions and self-inflicted conflicts.

“The PDP caused themselves an insurrection. It’s a house that divided against itself and the nature of man is survival of the fittest,” Fayose added.

Vanguard News