Rivers Chief Judge declines to constitute panel to probe Governor Fubara

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, has declined to constitute a judicial panel to investigate Governor Siminalayi Fubara, citing an existing court order restraining such action.

The Rivers State House of Assembly had requested the chief judge to set up a seven-member panel to probe Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, over allegations bordering on gross misconduct.

However, a credible source familiar with the development disclosed on Wednesday that there was no possibility of the chief judge acceding to the request, as he is bound by a subsisting order of the Rivers State High Court.

According to the source, the court order, issued by a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, specifically mentioned the chief judge and directed him not to take any action that would contravene the ruling.

“The state High Court has issued an order in which the name of the Chief Judge was mentioned. He cannot disobey the law; he must do exactly what the court says,” the source said.

The source added that while there is a possibility that the faction of the Assembly led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule may appeal the court ruling, the current order remains binding.

“There is a possibility that the Amaewhule group may go on appeal, but the fact remains that the Chief Judge has been ordered by the High Court not to do anything contrary. If there was no court order, I can tell you sincerely that the Chief Judge would not have any option but to set up the investigative panel,” the source added.