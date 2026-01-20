Rising star Fonseca brought back to earth at Australian Open

Brazil’s Joao Fonseca leaves the court after losing against USA’s Eliot Spizzirri in their men’s singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2026. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

Roger Federer said before the Australian Open that the “sky’s the limit” for exciting Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, but he was brought back to earth Tuesday with a first-round exit.

The 28th seed, who won titles in Basel and Buenos Aires last season to signal his potential, crashed out 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 after struggling physically against American Eliot Spizzirri.

The 19-year-old has been dealing with a back issue, which forced him to pull out of warm-up events in Brisbane and Adelaide.

“I don’t regret a thing,” he said of coming to Melbourne despite not being fully fit.

“I wasn’t playing 100 percent, but at the same time it gives me maturity to keep going, to understand my body, to understand my limits.

“Hopefully I’m still young and I’m still getting experience from that.”

Fonseca made his big breakthrough at Melbourne Park last year as a qualifier when he beat top-10 player Andrey Rublev.

“My back is 100 percent, I’m healthy again,” he said. “I just needed time. I just need rhythm.

“I think this season is going to be great for me,” he added.