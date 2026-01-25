Rep Bob slams Tinubu’s aide Bwala over comments on Wike, Rivers crisis

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Bob, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Mr. Daniel Bwala, accusing him of misrepresenting facts and pushing what he described as a “maliciously distorted narrative” against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike.

Bob was reacting to comments credited to Mr. Bwala during a television programme on Friday, where the presidential aide reportedly claimed that Wike had been “adequately compensated” and suggested that the former Rivers State governor was interfering with the administration of the current governor of the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday the lawmaker described Bwala’s remarks as “cheeky, unwarranted and driven by premeditated bile,” insisting that the comments betrayed a poor understanding of governance and the workings of the Tinubu administration.

“You could see that he deliberately pivoted from the question to talk about the Minister having been ‘adequately compensated,’ whatever that means,” Bob said. “That line of thinking leaves the impression that he sees public office as a gravy train, whereas public office is about service delivery, not compensation.”

The federal lawmaker dismissed Bwala’s attempt to downplay Wike’s performance as FCT minister, arguing that the achievements recorded under his leadership were the product of competence and innovation.

“He cheekily reduced the Minister’s widely acknowledged superlative performance in the FCT to merely exiting the TSA,” Bob stated. “Exiting the TSA itself was the Minister’s ingenious idea, and the President’s acceptance of that proposal underscores his confidence in Wike’s ability to deliver. That confidence is rooted in his track record as Rivers governor, for which even former President Muhammadu Buhari honoured him.”

Bob also faulted Bwala for allegedly implying that Wike was obstructing Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from governing, describing the claim as reckless and unfounded.

“By that implication, Mr. Bwala demonstrated a clear lack of judgment,” he said. “It is classic implication framing from someone who dabbles into issues far beyond his competence and job description.”

The chairman of the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions further accused the presidential aide of personalising official communication and attributing his personal sentiments to the President.

“He denigrates his office by infusing his own biases into public commentary and passing them off as the President’s position,” Bob said. “He was not speaking for the President, who knows where responsibility for the Rivers situation lies. Mr. Bwala does not speak for the President; that is not his remit, and he is far down the pecking order of presidential spokesmen.”

Bob, who represents Abua/Odual and Ahoada East Federal Constituency of Rivers State, suggested that Bwala’s comments may be influenced by lingering resentment from the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

“Perhaps he is still nursing bitterness over Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s defeat,” he said. “He spoke out of turn because Minister Wike politically outmaneuvered Atiku, who was his principal before he jumped ship.”

He advised the presidential aide to exercise restraint and humility, warning that public communication from the Presidency should reflect discipline, objectivity and respect for institutional boundaries.

“Mr. Bwala should know his level and be grateful for the opportunity he has,” Bob added, “because despite his pretentions, he has not convinced many that he possesses the capacity required for that role.”

Vanguard News