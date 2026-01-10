Renewed impeachment threat against Fubara an insult to democracy — Ugochinyere

Ugochinyere

By Emmanuel Iheaka

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has described the renewed move to impeach Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, as an insult to democracy and constitutionalism.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, made the remark on Friday evening while briefing journalists at his country home in Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area. He was flanked by the National Chairman of the Action People’s Party (APP), Barr. Uche Nnadi.

According to the lawmaker, there is no legal or constitutional basis for the fresh impeachment attempt, stressing that all issues previously raised against the governor had already been resolved. He alleged that the renewed move was deliberately aimed at provoking the people of Rivers State.

Ugochinyere described as “ridiculous” the claim that Governor Fubara’s failure to present the 2025 budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly constituted an impeachable offence.

He explained that following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 budget to the National Assembly on May 22, 2025. The budget, he said, was subsequently approved by the Senate on June 25 and by the House of Representatives on July 22, 2025.

“This recent crisis is unprovoked, unwarranted and baseless. There was no need for it,” Ugochinyere said. “I want to appeal to the people of Rivers State to remain calm. Do not be provoked or pushed into a war mood. The intention is to inflame emotions and force reactions that will create room for further actions.”

He noted that the N1.4 trillion budget approved by the National Assembly has a statutory lifespan of one year and would legally run until July 2026.

“Common sense would tell you that expenditure will continue until July 2026. Asking the governor to present another 2025 budget is unconstitutional and an affront to the principles of democracy and constitutionalism,” he added.

Ugochinyere further appealed to President Tinubu to prevail on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to call his supporters in Rivers State to order in the interest of peace.

He said Governor Fubara had made significant sacrifices to maintain stability in the state, adding that unconstitutional agreements should not be elevated above the rule of law.

“We keep hearing ‘agreement is agreement.’ But when an agreement violates the constitution, should it become a national issue? Are we not failing as a country?” he queried.

The lawmaker warned that persistent political crises could further damage Nigeria’s democratic image globally.

He also disclosed that he had carried out a personal investigation into the factors fueling the Rivers crisis and expressed readiness to present his findings and documents to the president. He added that if no action is taken, he would make the documents public, warning that the revelations would “shake Nigeria.”