Renewed attacks rock Agatu: LG Chairman orders herders out, revokes grazing deal

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Melvin Ejeh has ordered all herdsmen out of Agatu land following the worsening insecurity in communities of the LGA.

The Chairman also revoked the 2017 agreement that granted herders access to Adepati Island in Agatu for grazing, declaring the pact null and void.

Addressing the worsening situation in a press statement issued in Makurdi, the Chairman lamented that Agatu has been thrown into renewed insecurity following fresh violent attacks on several communities, allegedly carried out by armed herders who reportedly infiltrated the area after recent military airstrikes in neighbouring locations.

He emphasized that the attacks were believed to be a fallout of military operations in the Sokoko axis, which forced armed elements to flee into Agatu communities.

According to him, the fleeing attackers unleashed “unprecedented terror” on innocent and defenceless residents, leaving a trail of death, destruction and fear across the council area.

Ejeh disclosed that the assaults had resulted in the killing of several residents, widespread injuries, reported cases of rape, the destruction of homes and farmlands, and the displacement of hundreds of people now living under dire humanitarian conditions.

Describing the situation as “a grave security and humanitarian crisis,” the Chairman said urgent intervention was needed to prevent further loss of lives and property.

“As Chairman of Agatu Local Government Council, I unequivocally condemn these barbaric acts and decry the continued bloodshed in Agatu land. Our people are being hunted on their ancestral land without provocation, and this cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

In a decisive move, Ejeh announced that “in view of the persistent violations and escalating violence, I hereby announce the immediate revocation of the 2017 agreement that granted herdsmen access to Adepati Island for grazing.

“That agreement, entered into by the then administration of Agatu LG, was never carried out in good faith. It was done under the guise of promoting peaceful coexistence, but at the expense of the Agatu people.

“The negative consequences of that action have been enormous. Consequently, I hereby declare the agreement null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“Furthermore, all armed herders are hereby ordered to vacate Agatu land with immediate effect. Let it be clearly stated that no portion of the Agatu land belongs to herders under any guise.

“Agatu is an agrarian society, and our farmlands must be protected to guarantee food security and the livelihoods of our people,” Ejeh added.

He called on the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to urgently reinforce military and police presence in the area, noting that the existing security arrangement was grossly inadequate to contain the escalating attacks.

While commending Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for his commitment to restoring peace, Ejeh urged him not to be distracted by what he described as the activities of retrogressive elements.

He also praised Operation Whirl Stroke, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies for their ongoing kinetic operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements from the area.

Ejeh revealed that some suspects had already been arrested in connection with the attacks, assuring that investigations were ongoing and that anyone found aiding or abetting insecurity in Agatu would face the full weight of the law.

“The position of the Agatu people is unequivocal, at this time, no herder is welcome on Agatu land,” he declared, adding that any future engagement would only occur after broad consultations with traditional rulers and stakeholders and through lawful channels.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, warning against self-help as security agencies intensify efforts to restore peace.

“Agatu deserves peace. Our people deserve to live, farm and thrive without fear,” the council chairman emphasized.

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, DSP, Udeme Edet could not be reached for comment.

