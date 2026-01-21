Qatari club, Al Ahli SC sign Troost-Ekong

Qatar Stars League side Al Ahli SC have confirmed the signing of former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong,
The experienced centre-back joined the Doha-based club from Saudi outfit Al Kholood and has signed a contract that will keep him at Al Ahli until June 2028.
Troost-Ekong has been handed his preferred number five jersey and is expected to play a key role as the club looks to build momentum and finish the season strongly.
Reacting to the move, the 32-year-old took to social media to express his excitement, writing: “Next Chapter! Happy to be here part of the @ahliqat family!”
Troost-Ekong made 49 appearances for Al Kholood during his time at the club, scoring twice and bringing leadership and defensive stability to the side.
His arrival is viewed as a major boost for Al Ahli SC as they continue to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the campaign.
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