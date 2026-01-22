PSC denies delays in inspectors’ promotion, says 2025 board results near finalisation

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed allegations of deliberate delays in the promotion of Police Inspectors who participated in the 2025 Departmental Selection Board (DSB) examinations and interviews.

The Commission reacted to a report published by an online medium on January 21, 2026, alleging that Inspectors who passed the 2025 promotion exercise were left in limbo months after completing all required processes.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani (Torty Njoku), the PSC described the report as misleading and based on unsubstantiated anonymous sources, insisting that it misrepresented the Commission’s procedures and commitment to officers’ welfare.

The PSC reaffirmed its dedication to transparency, fairness and merit-based promotions within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), stressing that promotions are governed by established statutory guidelines and processed in line with approved timelines and available resources.

According to the Commission, contrary to claims of “total silence” and lack of communication, all officers who participated in the 2025 DSB exercise were duly informed through official channels about the status of their evaluations.

“The Commission maintains comprehensive records of its communications. Any officer experiencing issues is encouraged to verify information through their respective commands or directly with the PSC,” the statement said.

The PSC also rejected claims that Inspector-level promotions had been stalled while senior officers were promoted within weeks, explaining that different ranks follow distinct procedural tracks.

It noted that senior officer promotions often involve fewer candidates and streamlined reviews, allowing them to be concluded more quickly, while Inspector-level promotions require additional layers of verification, including background checks, performance audits and cross-command assessments due to the large number of candidates involved.

The Commission confirmed that the 2025 DSB exercise, conducted in December 2025, was successfully concluded and that processing of results was ongoing.

“There is no evidence of undue delay. In fact, the PSC has accelerated efforts to finalise and announce the promotions in the coming days, in line with fiscal and administrative cycles,” the statement added.

Addressing claims of widespread demoralisation and threats of early retirement among junior officers, the PSC described such assertions as speculative and unreflective of the general mood within the Force.

It noted that no formal complaints had been received from affected officers through established institutional channels, urging personnel to utilise official grievance mechanisms rather than the media.

The Commission further assured officers that, under the leadership of its Chairman, retired DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu, and in collaboration with the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, it remains committed to the welfare and career progression of all police personnel.

The PSC disclosed that thousands of officers have been promoted in recent years without favouritism, adding that any perceived delays are often the result of rigorous due diligence to ensure integrity and equity in the process.

The Commission also urged media organisations to verify facts before publishing reports that could undermine public confidence in public institutions.

For accurate information, it advised officers and members of the public to contact the PSC Public Affairs Section or visit its official website.