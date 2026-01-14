Project delivery: Stakeholders tackle Gov Eno on unrealistic timelines

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

AKWA IBOM… LAND OF PROMISE

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — In a recurring pattern, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State’s ambitious project timelines have fallen short, leaving residents disillusioned. The latest casualty is the “world-class” Ibom Arise Resort, touted to be a game-changer for the state’s tourism sector. Last August, Eno had confidently told stakeholders on tour of the project that the resort would be inaugurated by December, only for it to remain unfinished.

His words: “This project will be commissioned before or about December this year (2025). And, even if it is finished within the timeline, we have to first test run it. We have to be sure we are ready to take in guests. It’s to be managed by a private organisation of international standard that must have won the bid. About December it’s ready for Christmas, for our kids, families, and our people to have quality relaxation and enjoy the resort. I can confidently say that judging from the quality and level of work so far accomplished, Akwa Ibom is ready for the world.”

Hope dashed

The projection turned out to be wishful thinking as the resort never opened for operation. The place wasn’t ready and still isn’t ready.

All of the huge funds committed to stage quality entertainment, including performances by the best of Nigerian artistes to unveil the resort were shifted to Ibom Unity Park, also known as the Christmas Village in Uyo, the state capital.

Again on October 25, 2025, the governor directed the State Ministry of Works to assess and scope these failed portions on the roads within Uyo metropolis for immediate intervention.

The governor through Aniekan Umanah, Commissioner for Information, stated: “The state government is aware of the potholes on some roads as a result of the heavy and prolonged rainfall in recent weeks.

“Government assures the public that as the rains subside, rehabilitation work will begin in earnest to ensure proper and durable reconstruction of the affected portions.”

Some residents did join issues with the governor on the claim of rains being responsible for the yawning potholes, blaming the situation on shoddy execution of the road projects.

The people, however, heaved a sigh of relief when during November 2025 presentation of 2026 budget proposal to the State Assembly, the governor promised an “aggressive road repair campaign” commencing 1st December to tackle potholes across Uyo before the festive season.

The festival season (Yuletide 2025) has come and gone. Rather than provide meaningful intervention, the potholes got deeper and increased, welcoming visitors to the contradiction of Akwa Ibom having the best roads in the South-South.

The governor’s penchant for unrealistic timelines has sparked outrage, particularly regarding Uyo’s deteriorating roads. Despite assurances to fix potholes, the situation worsens, with residents lamenting the impact on businesses and daily life.

Stakeholders express disappointment

“We’re not considered part of Akwa Ibom’s road network,” said Mma Okon, a Udoette Street resident. “Our roads are abandoned, crippling commerce.”

Critics, including Dr. Tom FredFish, chairman, Akwa Ibom State’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Advocates for Peace and Justice, accuse Eno’s administration of neglecting infrastructure maintenance, reversing gains made under previous governments. “It’s not about weather; it’s a lack of urgency and will,” FredFish said.

According to him, since inauguration of Operation Zero Pothole initiated 2008 by former Governor Godswill Akpabio, the policy has “treated potholes as emergencies, ensured routine maintenance, and institutionalised rapid response to road repairs across Uyo and other urban centres.

Residents demand action, not empty promises

“Governor Eno must be reminded that governance is judged not by promises but by action. Akwa Ibom deserves safe, motorable roads that support livelihoods and development. The state government must immediately fulfill its promises by embarking on comprehensive pothole repairs across Uyo and other affected areas without delay or excuses.

“Findings reveal a troubling reversal of that legacy under the Eno-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. Sadly, as at December 31, 2025 and into the new year, the promise (to fix Uyo potholes) remains largely unfulfilled.

“Potholes remain visible and in many cases worsening on key arteries such as Edet Akpan Avenue (Four Lanes), Nsikak Edward Avenue (Two Lanes), IBB Avenue, Ikot Ekpene Road by Plaza, Plaza by Abak Road, Ukana Ufot Street and environ, Williams Street, Jubilee School Road, Port Harcourt Street, Calabar Street, NEPA Lane, Udoette Street and environs.

“Only some locations show signs of recent intervention, notably Atiku Abubakar Avenue by the flyover and parts of Nwaniba Road, insignificant efforts weighed against the widespread decay across the city.”

On School Road, a landlord, Eteobong, decried, “Collapse of commercial life, people unwilling to rent shops because the road is not passable as few tenants available are students who pay little rent.”

Assam Unwana, a social justice advocate added, “Just to release funds to AKROIMA, for fixing potholes in the state, Pastor Eno is making it look like patching potholes in Uyo is an uphill task that he has to channel all his focus on.

“Soon, Aniekan Umanah (Information Commissioner) will make a press release telling Akwa Ibom people there are no potholes again in Uyo, while in reality, potholes are littered everywhere in the Uyo metropolis.”

The deplorable state of roads in the state capital informed the call by Otuekong Franklyn Isong, Director, Center for Human Rights and Accountability Network, CHRAN, for the scrapping of Akwa Ibom State Roads and Other Infrastructure Maintenance Agency, AKROIMA, among other related agencies citing inefficiency. “The agency owes core duty to lead the zero pothole policy of the state,” he added.