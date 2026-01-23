Post-AFCON: Real reform needed to reposition our football

Successes at sporting competitions are not fortuitous, but products of deliberate planning, sustained investment and shared vision. This manifested at the just concluded African Cup of Nations, AFCON, hosted by Morocco which played and lost the final match against Senegal.

The achievements of both countries are rooted in years of youth development and massive investment in infrastructure.

Unfortunately, the opposite remains largely true in Nigeria. There is no known roadmap for football development, but the country relies on our players based abroad while domestic league continues to decline.

Unlike Morocco, where modern stadia, as showcased during the tournament, tell a story of strong political will, Nigeria’s stadia tell pathetic stories of neglect. Today, many of the country’s stadia are in dire straits, a visible sign of lack of political will.

AFCON 2025 must serve as a wake-up call for Nigeria. Structural issues cannot continue to be masked by individual brilliance. The focus must shift to long-term planning, proper preparation, stable technical leadership and improved player management.

On the surface, the country’s third-place finish at AFCON 2025 is a result that invites mixed emotions. It is a proof that the Super Eagles remain among Africa’s elite. Beneath the bronze medal, however, lies a deeper question: is Nigerian football progressing towards sustained excellence, or merely treading water amid recurring structural failures?

The Super Eagles deserve recognition as the team once again reminded the world of its pedigree at the Africa Cup of Nations. They showed resilience, tactical discipline and mental strength, particularly in overcoming adversity after falling short of the final.

For players and fans alike, the bronze medal restored a measure of pride bruised by recent disappointments.

However, the country’s third place, while commendable, cannot be the ultimate ambition of a footballing nation with Nigeria’s pedigree and history. The Super Eagles have not lifted the AFCON trophy since 2013. Just as they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they have also failed to qualify for this year’s edition. So, AFCON 2025 was not a destination, it was a reminder of unfinished business.

One positive takeaway is the emergence of young talents alongside seasoned players. The blend suggests that Nigeria has the raw materials for a competitive future and this provides optimism.

Moving forward, we call for continuity in the technical crew. The Manager, Eric Chelle, and his technical team have done well to help establish a clear footballing identity, something the national team has lacked for years due to frequent managerial changes and policy inconsistency.

Yet no national team can rise above the system that produces it. Nigerian football’s weaknesses extend beyond the pitch. The Nigerian Professional Football League remains under-funded and under-marketed, forcing over-reliance on foreign-based players.

True reform must include investment in youth academies, strengthening the domestic league, ensuring transparent and professional football governance and aligning national teams across age grades with a shared football philosophy.