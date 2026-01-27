Police uncover illegal baby factory, arrest suspects in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has uncovered an illegal baby factory located in the Ikere local government area of Ekiti State.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Joe Eribo, said the command received a tip-off and arrested one Onyechi Oluwadare, 43, alongside four other suspects behind a popular hotel along Ise-Ekiti Road, Ikere-Ekiti.

Other people arrested were Onuoha Gloria (28 yrs), Victoria Linus (25 yrs), Ihegbogu Mercy (21 yrs) and a heavily pregnant Emmanuel Esther (23 yrs).

The statement read in part, “On the 24/01/2026 at about 08:30 hrs, the Command received a credible tip-off that the prime suspect, Oluwadare Onyechi, a 43-year-old woman, runs an illegal baby factory alongside four other suspects somewhere behind Inisa Hotel and Suit, along Ise-Ekiti Road, Ikere-Ekiti.”

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Command Operatives swung into action, cordon off the premises used for the illegal business, and arrested Oluwadare Onyechi and four other accomplices namely, Onuoha Gloria ‘28 yrs’, Victoria Linus ‘25 yrs’, Ihegbogu Mercy ‘21 yrs’ and a heavily pregnant Emmanuel Esther ’23yrs’.

“A search was conducted in the premises, and six children between the ages of 2 and 9, reasonably suspected to be under bondage and exploitation, were rescued. Items such as baby delivery materials, some rolls of dexamethasone tablets, and some bottles of Goya oil were recovered from the scene.”

Speaking with the prime suspect in the alleged baby factory, Onyechi denied the allegations, saying she only prays in the building for those seeking God’s favour.