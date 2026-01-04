Police to invite Pastor Okafor for questioning over alleged scandal

By Evelyn Usman

There were strong indications yesterday that the Lagos State Police Command might invite the Senior Pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor, for questioning.

This followed widespread allegations of circulating on social media, which have prompted the command to initiate a preliminary fact-finding exercise.

According to the command, this development came amidst what it described as “mounting pressure” over the scandal that has gripped religious and entertainment circles. Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to look into the swirling allegations.

But the command was silent on what exactly the allegations were.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, who confirmed the directive, clarified that it was not specifically related to the sex scandal allegations made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala. Adebisi stressed that the move was a preliminary fact-finding exercise, noting that no official petition has been lodged by any alleged victim.

She said : “ The CP did not order probe into sex scandal allegation. There are different allegations being levelled against the man. We are not aware of any formal complaint.

“But people are mounting pressure on us. There are series of allegations on other related issues. So, the CP directed the State CID to investigate whether those pressures are actually true or not, and to invite the man to come and state his own side.”

She clarified that the cleric would be invited to answer to the allegations directly. “The idea is to invite him and ask him: what we have heard, is it true? And if we have witnesses that can actually confirm these claims, they will also be invited.”

Genesis of scandal

The scandal erupted on December 14, 2025, when actress Doris Ogala, in a series of emotional Instagram videos, accused Pastor Okafor of a prolonged sexual relationship that began in 2017.

Ogala alleged the cleric promised to marry her before shockingly marrying another woman, identified as Pearl, in December 2025. She further accused the pastor of sharing her explicit photos and videos without consent, an act which she claimed destroyed her previous marriage.

In a twist, Ogala claimed the pastor sent her $10,000 as hush money to retract her allegations and instead implicate a rival pastor. Through her lawyers, the actress has since made a ₦1 billion demand on Okafor, citing threats, intimidation, and unlawful arrest.

Ex-wife, others speak

As the controversy intensified, other women, including the pastor’s former wife, Bessem Okafor, broke their silence, levelling allegations of infidelity, manipulation, and physical abuse against him.

Pastor’s public apology

Amid the firestorm, Pastor Chris Okafor stepped down from ministerial duties on New Year’s Day. Before then, a viral video showed him kneeling on the pulpit of his church, where he publicly apologized for past “mistakes,” without directly addressing the specific allegations.