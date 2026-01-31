Police rescue two kidnap victims, arrest suspect in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has achieved a significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against kidnapping and banditry, rescuing two abducted victims unharmed and arresting one suspect in separate but swift operations across Kalgo and Dandi Local Government Areas.

The successes come amid persistent security challenges in Nigeria’s north-western region, where criminal gangs frequently target rural communities for abductions and other violent crimes. Kebbi has seen intensified police efforts, including greater collaboration with local vigilante groups, to safeguard vulnerable areas.

In the first incident, armed bandits invaded Kokani Village in Kalgo LGA in the early hours of January 29, 2026, abducting 55-year-old businessman Alhaji Juli Muhammad from his home. The attackers reportedly bound him with chains and ropes before escaping into nearby bushland.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers from Kalgo Divisional Police Headquarters, working closely with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), launched a rapid rescue mission. The operation resulted in the victim’s safe recovery without injury and the arrest of suspect Umar Usman, 30, from the Augie Fadama area.

Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer SP Bashir Usman confirmed the details, praising the teamwork involved.

“The victim was rescued without any injury due to the prompt response of our officers and the effective synergy with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria,” Usman said. “One suspect was arrested, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.”

Less than 24 hours later, on January 30, 2026, at approximately 12:23 p.m., operatives from Kamba Division in Dandi LGA responded to the abduction of Garba Bachal, 50, from Maigwaza Village. The quick intervention forced the kidnappers to abandon their victim and flee into hiding.

The rescued man was immediately taken to Maigwaza Hospital for medical checks and is recovering steadily. Police have since ramped up surveillance and patrols in the area to deter any regrouping by criminal elements.

“Our monitoring teams remain on ground, and we have strengthened patrols and intelligence gathering to ensure that criminal elements do not regroup,” Usman added.

Community members in the affected areas have commended the police for their rapid and effective response, which prevented the situations from escalating into extended hostage crises often involving ransom demands.

Security experts highlight that these rescues demonstrate the growing value of community-sourced intelligence and inter-agency partnerships in combating rural banditry.

The Kebbi State Police Command reaffirmed its dedication to proactive, intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling kidnapping syndicates statewide. Authorities urged residents to continue sharing credible tips promptly, stressing that public cooperation is essential for sustaining peace and security in the state.

Here are images illustrating Nigerian police operations and rural security contexts in northern Nigeria:

The command’s recent successes reflect broader regional efforts to restore stability, with ongoing operations focused on denying safe havens to criminal networks.