Police rescue kidnapped victim in Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo State has rescued one Haruna Lawal,who was kidnapped on Saturday at Olorunda Village, few hours of his abduction.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

According to him, the prompt rescue of the kidnapped victim was as a result of coordinated response of police operatives and command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property.

Olayinka said the command received a distress call about the kidnapped incident from the victim’s sister,Alimot, on Saturday at about 2:10 a.m that suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons had invaded her brother’s residence.

“During the invasion, the assailants abducted Haruna Lawal (male) of Olorunda Village via Oyo and escaped with his motorcycle to an unknown location.

“Upon receipt of the report, and acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna, operatives of the Command immediately swung into action and deployed to the area,” he said.

Olayinka said that the prompt response, aggressive bush-combing operation and advancement of Police patrol vans with sirens towards the kidnappers, exerted pressure on them to abandon the victim and fled.

He stated that the kidnapped victim was rescued alive but sustained a head injury during the ordeal and was currently at the General Hospital, Oyo, receiving appropriate medical attention.

Olayinka said that efforts had been intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects, while investigation into the incident was ongoing.

He further assured members of the public of the Command’s readiness to ensure criminals find no hiding place in the State.

He, therefore, solicited their continued cooperation through the provision of timely and credible information.