Police rescue 17 suspected trafficked children in Nasarawa

By Edwin Philip

LAFIA— The Nasarawa State Police Command has rescued 17 persons suspected to be victims of human trafficking as part of its efforts to combat crime and related offences.

The victims were rescued around the Sharp Corner axis of Mararaba in Karu Local Government Area at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, during a routine stop-and-search operation by patrol officers attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, the police said the vehicle conveying the victims was driven by one Nanle John, 36, and had 17 passengers—11 boys and six girls—aged between 10 and 19 years.According to the statement, both the driver and the passengers said they were travelling from Shendam, Plateau State, to Kayama in Kwara State to meet one Umaru (surname unknown), who allegedly promised to secure farming jobs for them.

The command said efforts to contact the parents or guardians of the victims, as well as the said Umaru, were unsuccessful, as all phone numbers provided were unreachable.The Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has ordered that the minors be taken into protective custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, and directed a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend those involved in the suspected trafficking network.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and eradicating human trafficking in the state, while urging members of the public to report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.