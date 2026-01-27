Police recruitment: Over 400,000 apply for 50,000 jobs

…PSC extends deadline by 2 weeks

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission, PSC, and Nigeria Police Force, NPF, have announced a two-week extension for the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 constables.

A statement by the spokesman of the commission, Torty Njoku, which disclosed this yesterday, said over 400,000 applications had been received for the 50,000 slots.

It read: ‘The application portal which opened on 15th December, 2025 has now been extended to close on 8th February, 2026.

“This decision follows the receipt of over 400,000 applications and a review showing significant disparities in state participation.

‘While some states like Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna have high application numbers, states such as Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Anambra have notably lower submissions. The extension aims to ensure equitable representation nationwide.

“All eligible Nigerians, particularly from above-mentioned states with fewer applications, are strongly encouraged to apply via the official portal: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng.

“State governments, local government councils, sociocultural organizations, religious bodies, community leaders, and other stakeholders are strongly encouraged to mobilize and sensitize eligible citizens within their jurisdictions to apply before the new deadline. The PSC and NPF reaffirm their commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process.”