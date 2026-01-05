Police recruitment free: PSC warns cyber cafes, agents against extorting applicants

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned cyber cafes and recruitment agents against extorting money from applicants seeking enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), following reports of illegal charges of up to ₦15,000 or more.

In a statement issued on Monday, the spokesperson of the Commission, Mr. Torty Njoku, dismissed claims by some agents that such fees were being remitted to the PSC or other government authorities, describing them as false and misleading.

Njoku said the Commission’s attention had been drawn to activities of “unscrupulous elements” who exploit unsuspecting applicants by demanding money under the guise of facilitating police recruitment.

He stressed that the application process for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force is absolutely free of charge, noting that no payment is required from applicants at any stage of the exercise.

The PSC advised prospective applicants to personally access and submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng

, without engaging third parties.

The Commission also warned that anyone found engaging in fraudulent recruitment practices would face the full weight of the law.

Applicants were urged to report any demand for payment to the nearest police station or directly to the PSC via 07054992071 (SMS or WhatsApp only).

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, the PSC said it remains resolute in ensuring a merit-based and accessible recruitment process for all Nigerians.