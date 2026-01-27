Police probe alleged assault on retired CSP after Vanguard report

Lagos Police PRO, SP Abimbola Adebisi

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that it has commenced a full investigation into the alleged assault of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) by a serving Police inspector, following a report published by Vanguard.

Speaking on the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police SP Adebisi Abimbola, said both parties involved in the incident were invited to the command and appeared on Monday, where preliminary interviews were conducted.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police (CP) has directed the Monitoring Unit to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations, stressing that the command is determined to uncover the truth.

“Both parties were at the command yesterday. They were interviewed, and the CP has directed that a proper investigation be launched into the matter,” Abimbola said.

She explained that the inspector involved denied assaulting the retired officer, claiming that he had never previously met him and only encountered him on the day of the incident. The inspector also alleged that the retired CSP was driving on the wrong side of the road, an accusation the retired officer has disputed.

“It is essentially one person’s word against the other for now, as there are no witnesses. But we are still going to get to the root of the matter,” the PPRO stated.

Abimbola dismissed claims circulating that the inspector had not been invited or that he was boasting about being untouchable, clarifying that the officer had been identified and brought forward for questioning.

Addressing questions about whether the retired CSP was restricted from driving, the PPRO said there was no such directive from the Police.

“He is not restricted from driving. His vehicle is with him. Why he chooses not to drive is his personal decision,” she said.

Abimbola assured that if investigations establish wrongdoing on the part of the inspector, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken in line with police regulations.

“If everything is proven and the inspector is found culpable, there will definitely be disciplinary action,” she added.