Police nab notorious armed robbery suspects, recover firearms in Nasarawa

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

LAFIA — Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested two notorious armed robbery suspects, Kabiru Isah and Monday Bulus, following actionable intelligence.

The suspects, who had been on the command’s wanted list for their alleged involvement in several robbery operations across the state, were apprehended at about 10pm on Saturday by officers of the Anti-Robbery Section.

In a press release signed and made available to journalists by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, the police disclosed that one G3 rifle without a serial number was recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

The statement added that a follow-up operation conducted on Sunday also led to the recovery of one pump-action rifle.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had entered Lafia and were lurking around Azuba Centre, a suburb of Lafia Local Government Area, with the intention of carrying out a criminal operation, not knowing that they were already under police surveillance before nemesis caught up with them,” the statement read.

According to the release, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, commended the operatives for their professionalism and gallantry, and ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

The police commissioner also charged officers and men of the command to sustain the onslaught against crime and continue to deal decisively with criminal elements in the state.

The suspects, the statement added, will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.