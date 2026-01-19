Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Indian expatriate in Oyo

By Adeola Badru, Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for kidnappers responsible for abducting an Indian expatriate and other criminal elements operating in parts of the state, following a deadly weekend attack in Ogunmakin community, Oluyole Local Government Area.

During the attack, gunmen reportedly killed a police officer while abducting the expatriate, prompting authorities to review the state’s security strategy and deploy additional personnel to the affected areas.

Speaking on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Alayande, expressed concern over the resurgence of criminal activities in certain local government areas. He said the command is collaborating with the Lagos and Ogun State Police Commands to secure the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and neighbouring border communities.

“The Oyo State Police Command is reviewing its security architecture to checkmate the activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements across the 33 local government areas of the state,” Alayande said.

He added, “It is pathetic that one of our officers lost his life while trying to repel the attack at Ogunmakin in Oluyole LGA. An Indian expatriate was kidnapped during the incident. We have deployed our men to the affected areas, and they have started combing the bushes in search of the criminal elements. I am assuring the public that they will be smoked out from wherever they are hiding.”

The police reiterated their commitment to restoring safety across the state and bringing the perpetrators to justice, assuring residents of continued collaboration with neighbouring commands to ensure a safer environment.