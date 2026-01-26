Police intercept truck load of 40 bags of explosives in Oyo

*Inspector killed as bandits attack police team

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—The Oyo State Police Command has intercepted a truck conveying materials suspected to be explosives in the Sango area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the truck was intercepted during a stop-and-search operation based on an intelligence tip-off.

He said the driver of the truck and 42 suspected explosive materials were taken into custody. Olayinka added that the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Femi Haruna, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

According to him, specialised personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), unit and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN), unit have been deployed to secure the items and conduct forensic examinations.

He noted that detailed forensic analysis is ongoing to determine the exact nature of the materials and their intended use. The police spokesperson assured residents that there was no cause for panic, adding that further updates would be provided as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, an Inspector of Police has been killed following an attack on police operatives at Budo Masalasi Border Post in Oyo State, prompting an immediate manhunt and a comprehensive investigation ordered by the Commissioner of Police.

The incident comes weeks after suspected bandits attacked the National Park Service office in Oloka Community, Oriire Local Government Area, killing five forest rangers. The slain officer, Inspector Aliu Oluwole, reportedly paid the supreme price while courageously repelling the attack in the line of duty. The assailants also seized his AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, bearing breach number 4516.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the Commissioner of Police immediately directed an intensive operation to apprehend those responsible.

According to Olayinka, preliminary findings indicate that some of the assailants sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter and are currently being pursued by security operatives.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an immediate manhunt and a thorough investigation into the attack. Operatives are actively pursuing the assailants, some of whom sustained gunshot injuries,” he said.