Police insist bail is free, urge public to report erring officers

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has insisted that bail is free and called on the public to report any officer asking for money to release a suspect on bail.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Adeh spoke in reaction to public outcry that some police officers were demanding money to release suspects on bail in the territory.

She said the report of the erring officers would serve as a deterrent to others, adding that it was fraudulent to demand money to release a suspect on bail.

Adeh blamed the yielding to such fraudulent demand on ignorance on the part of the victims who refused to stand on their rights.

“A similar case was reported where an officer demanded money to release a suspect on bail, and when the matter was reported, we requested evidence from the victim.

“The evidence was provided because the money was transferred to the officer’s account, and actions are being taken on the issue.

“So, I encourage the public to take advantage of the FCT Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU) lines on 08107314192 to report such misconduct with evidence,” she said.

Adeh urged the public to always insist on their rights and refuse any form of payment to release a suspect on bail. (NAN) (ww