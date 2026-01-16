Police drag 2 to court over organising gay party

The police on Tuesday the 13 January 2026 dragged two men Toyosi Oladele and Victor Adeyinka before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ court over their alleged organisation and participation in a gay party.

The duo whose addresses were not disclosed, are facing two-count charges of conspiracy to organize a gay party, and for organising and participating in an obscene gathering contrary to the provisions of the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition laws of the federation.

When the charges were read to them, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Tajudeen Andrew, informed the court that the accused persons committed the alleged offence on June 25, 2025, in Ikorodu, which led to their arrest, adding that one Oladimeji Ogunmefun, said to be among the suspects, remains at large.

The Magistrate Victoria Omololu before adjourning the case to March 24, 2026, ordered that the accused be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre and ruled that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.