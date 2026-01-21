Police deny inconsistency in statements on Kaduna abduction

Benjamin Hundeyin

The Nigeria Police Force has denied claims that it gave conflicting accounts over the reported abduction of worshippers in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reports of the incident recently surfaced, with claims that more than 100 worshippers were abducted during an attack on churches in the community.

While the police initially said there was no evidence to confirm the reports, authorities later acknowledged that the abduction did occur and that several persons were taken.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police communication had been consistent and based on verified information available at each stage of the response.

“There is no inconsistency from the statement coming from the police,” Hundeyin said.

“The (Kaduna State) Commissioner of Police said when we received the information and immediately, we mobilised there and we are yet to get any evidence as this happened.

“The moment we got evidence, we also came out to say that we have gotten evidence. So there is no inconsistency,” he added.

Hundeyin explained that the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, deployed operatives to the area as soon as the report was received.

He also disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of police helicopters for aerial surveillance, alongside additional operational and intelligence assets.

According to him, the police response includes the deployment of tactical units, intensified patrols and targeted search-and-rescue operations aimed at rescuing the abducted victims and tracking the perpetrators.

The police further appealed to members of the public and the media to rely on official channels for verified information, warning that unverified or sensational reports could “jeopardise ongoing operations or heighten public anxiety”.

The clarification follows criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which faulted security agencies over their handling of communication on the incident.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday and signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN said the initial response of the authorities lacked sensitivity and thoroughness.

The association argued that dismissing reports of the attack before proper verification created confusion and further weakened public confidence in the security agencies.

Despite the criticism, the police insist their actions were guided by the need to confirm facts before making public pronouncements, while sustaining efforts to rescue victims and restore security in the area.

Vanguard News