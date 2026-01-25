Police arrest three over mob killing of robbery suspect in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested three persons in connection with an alleged mob action that resulted in the death of a suspected robber in Calabar.

The arrests were carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, also known as the Dragon Squad, led by CSP Chukwuma Ogini.

The suspects are currently being detained at the command headquarters in Diamond Hill, Calabar, as investigations continue ahead of their arraignment in court.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah.

According to the statement, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, 2026.

The statement explained that operatives of the Dragon Squad intervened to stop a mob action against a suspected armed robber who was allegedly attempting to rob a woman in Calabar.

During the operation, a Beretta pistol loaded with three live 9mm rounds of ammunition was recovered, while some individuals involved in the mob attack were arrested.

The suspect, who was reportedly beaten unconscious by an angry mob at Mbora Street in the Abangasang area of Calabar, was rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

He was, however, pronounced dead in the early hours of the same day. His identity is yet to be confirmed.

Three persons are currently in police custody and are assisting with the investigation.

The body of the deceased has been evacuated to the mortuary of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy, as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

CP Afegbua described the operation as a demonstration of the command’s commitment to crime prevention, protection of lives, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

He strongly condemned mob action and stressed that suspects apprehended by private individuals must always be handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution in line with the law.

The police commissioner also appealed to the public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely, credible information, while urging them to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Vanguard News