Police arrest man for allegedly defrauding 175 job seekers in Kebbi

The Kebbi Police Command has arrested a suspect for allegedly defrauding 175 job seekers under the pretext of securing school feeding jobs for them.

The Command spokesman, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

Usman said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect falsely presented himself as having the authority to facilitate employment in government-approved primary and secondary schools.

He explained that the victims, acting in good faith, were induced to pay N30,000 each as “processing fees” for the purported jobs.

According to him, investigations further established that the suspect, a resident of the KCC area of Birnin Kebbi, fraudulently obtained a total of N5.2 million from the victims.

Usman added that no such employment opportunities existed and the suspect had no authorisation from any government agency to recruit on its behalf.

He said the suspect was currently in police custody while the investigation was ongoing, with a view to charging him in court upon conclusion.

Usman warned members of the public to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudulent employment schemes.

He reiterated the commitment of the Command to intelligence-led policing, assuring that it would continue to arrest and prosecute offenders in accordance with the law. (NAN)