Police arrest LAMATA bus driver over fatal ‘hit-and-run’

The Police command of the Airport has arrested a driver linked to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old pedestrian at Airport Bus Stop, Ikeja.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Adeola, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

He said the incident occurred on Friday and involved an Ashok Leyland LAMATA bus with registration number MUS-139-YL.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus struck the victim shortly after she alighted and was heading toward the airport,” Adeola said.

He added that eyewitnesses rushed the victim to the Air Force Base Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Medical personnel later confirmed she was dead on arrival due to the severity of her injuries,” he said.

Adeola said operatives immediately proceeded to the hospital and launched an investigation upon receiving the report.

“A coordinated manhunt was initiated to track the driver, who fled the scene after the accident,” he said.

He noted that the command collaborated with LAMATA to trace the suspect and establish accountability.

“Through joint efforts, the driver was identified, located and brought to the Domestic Police Division by LAMATA officials,” Adeola said.

According to him, the suspect is in custody, has made a statement, and investigations are ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, Mrs Olufunke Ogunbode, described the incident as a grave loss.

“She assured that justice will be served and that negligence and reckless driving will not be condoned,” Adeola said.

He said the commissioner urged motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic regulations to prevent avoidable road tragedies.

Adeola added that the suspect will be arraigned after the conclusion of investigations. (NAN)