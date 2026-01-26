Police arrest 3 over mob killing of robbery suspect in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested three individuals in connection with the mob killing of a suspected robber in Calabar.

The suspects were apprehended by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Dragon Squad, led by CSP Chukwuma Ogini, and are currently in custody at the command headquarters in Diamond Hill as investigations continue.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, 2026, in the Abangasang area. The suspect, allegedly attempting to rob a woman, was beaten unconscious by an angry mob at Mbora Street and rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A Beretta pistol loaded with three live 9mm rounds was recovered.

CP Afegbua condemned the mob action, stressing that suspects arrested by private individuals must always be handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution. He urged residents to provide credible information to the police and avoid taking the law into their own hands.