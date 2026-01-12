Photos: Heavy security around Kano Govt House amid Gov Yusuf’s planned defection

By Bashir Bello

There was heavy security beef up around the Kano State government house, amid reports of plans by Governor Abba Yusuf to defect to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC.

The security personnel in their numbers, with their sophisticated vehicles, were stationed in strategic locations around and leading to the government house.

The personnel, heavily armed, included the Police, DSS, among others, with their vehicles.

Our correspondent observed the deployment of sophisticated vehicles such as Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Hilux belonging to the police and the DSS.

However, the state is agog with news of Governor Yusuf’s planned move to defect from the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, to the APC.

Vanguard News