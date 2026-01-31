PFN slams calls for INEC chairman’s removal over genocide comments

Prof. Amupitan

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has strongly rejected calls by the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria seeking the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, over comments he allegedly made on genocide.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, the PFN described the demand as unjustified, insisting that Prof. Amupitan, like every Nigerian, has the constitutional right to express views on issues of national concern, irrespective of his public office.

The PFN argued that the comments attributed to the INEC Chairman had no connection whatsoever with his official responsibilities or electoral duties, stressing that elections and electoral activities were not involved in the matter.

“We strongly oppose such calls because Prof. Amupitan, as a Nigerian, has the right to make comments on what he observes to be happening in the nation, regardless of his appointment or assignment,” the statement read.

The fellowship further condemned “in every ramification” the suggestion that Prof. Amupitan should be removed from office on that basis, warning against attempts to punish public officials for expressing personal opinions outside the scope of their official duties.

PFN also cautioned against the growing tendency to interpret national issues through religious lenses, noting that such an approach only deepens division and undermines peaceful coexistence.

“We must resist the temptation of profiling or judging people based on their religious beliefs or positions. Prof. Amupitan has a right to bear his mind, and this should not be at the cost of his job,” the statement added.

The fellowship called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, understanding, and mutual respect in national discourse, particularly on sensitive issues, emphasizing that unity and peace must remain paramount.

PFN reaffirmed its commitment to fairness, justice, and mutual respect, urging that these values guide public engagement and responses to issues affecting the nation.