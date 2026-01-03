PDP suspends Rivers caretaker committee chairman for hobnobbing with Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended the caretaker committee (CTC) chairman of the party in Rivers State, Hon. Nname Ewor, for recently aligning with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The party said it suspended Ewor both as caretaker chairman and as a member for his actions that are capable of destroying the PDP in the state.

Secretary of the caretaker committee, Ogbam Ojimah, has assumed the position of chairman of the committee.

Ojimah, now the chairman of the PDP CTC, said Ewor willingly resigned his position by his actions to align with Wike, who was recently expelled from the party.

Ojimah, who spoke after the CTC’s emergency meeting on Saturday, renewed their commitment to the Turaki-led PDP, noting that the FCT minister remains expelled and any alignment with him is unacceptable to the party.

He also maintained that Wike has no right to interfere in their party affairs, dissociating themselves from any action by Ewor.

Ojimah said: “The Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party, River State Chapter, after our meeting here today, the 3rd of January, 2026, hereby resolved as follows, that we disassociate ourselves from the press statement and public utterances credited to Dr. Nname Robinson Ewo, the former Chairman.

“That it is noteworthy to re-emphasise and remind the general public that Hon. Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has already been expelled from our party and therefore has no right to interfere in the affairs of PDP.

“That Dr. Nname Robinson Ewo, by his actions and speeches, has voluntarily resigned and relieved himself of the position of Caretaker Chairman of PDP, Rivers State, that the Caretaker Committee hereby formally suspend Dr. Nname Robinson Ewor as Chairman and Member of the Caretaker Committee of PDP, Rivers State. Hence, nobody should deal with him accordingly.

“That the Caretaker Committee of PDP, Rivers State, hereby resolves and unanimously appoints the Secretary-Chief Ogbam Ojimah as the Acting Chairman and Dr. Baribefu Fidunko as the Acting Secretary of PDP, Rivers State.

“That we remain committed and focused on repositioning our party for competitive electioneering and service to the people under the leadership of Dr. Kabiru Turaki, as the National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party.”