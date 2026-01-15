PDP installs caretaker committees in five strategic states

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of caretaker committees to take charge of the party’s affairs in Delta, Enugu, Imo, Rivers and Osun states.

The appointments were made on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and in line with Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2025 as amended), according to a public notice signed by Theophilus Dakas Shan, the party’s National Organizing Secretary, on Thursday.

In the notice, the party said the decision followed the NWC’s constitutional responsibility to ensure the proper administration and continuity of party structures at the state level.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of our Constitution (2025 as amended), has approved the appointment of the following party leaders to the Caretaker Committees for Delta, Enugu, Imo, Rivers, and Osun States,” Shan stated.

In Delta State, the caretaker committee will be led by Prof. Sylvester Monye as chairman, with Dr. Michael Tidi, Esq. serving as secretary, alongside other members drawn from different parts of the state. The Enugu State committee has Barr. Steve Oruruo as chairman and Martin Ugwuamadieze as secretary, while Chief John Jude Okere and Mr. Magnus Amadi were appointed chairman and secretary respectively of the Imo State committee.

For Rivers State, the party named Ogbam Ojimah as chairman and Dr. Field Baribeful Nkor as secretary, while the Osun State caretaker committee will be headed by Hon. Tunde Tijani, with Hon. Bamidele Seyi-Abiola as secretary.

The PDP said the caretaker committees are empowered to run the day-to-day affairs of the party in their respective states in accordance with its constitution.

“The Committees are charged with the responsibility of managing the affairs of the Party in their respective States, as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution.

“The tenure of these committees shall not exceed 90 days, or until such a time as a new Executive Committee is elected.

“In carrying out this assignment, Committee members must be strictly guided by the PDP Constitution (2025 as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the notice read.

The move places the affected state chapters under interim leadership as the PDP works toward reconstituting its elected structures in the five states.