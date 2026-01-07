PDP in crisis, can’t woo Peter Obi – Obidient Movement

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Obidient Movement has dismissed moves by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to court former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, insisting that the party’s unresolved internal crisis weakens any attempt to lure him back ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position was articulated by Dr. Tanko Yunusa, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, who spoke to Vanguard on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to reports of planned consultations by the PDP leadership.

Yunusa questioned both the logic and credibility of the outreach at a time the party is grappling with internal disputes.

“Well, they are making overture to him, but you know, the problem is that the party has issues at the moment now,” Yunusa said.

He argued that extending an invitation to a key political figure to return to a party facing internal challenges raises fundamental questions about coherence and direction.

“And so if you say you are making an overture for him to go back to where, where there’s problems, how do they fly that those are the issues. So you have to consider that, all right,” he added.

The reaction followed confirmation that a faction of the PDP is planning to reach out to both Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as part of efforts to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The planned consultations were disclosed by the PDP South-South Chairman, Emmanuel Ogidi, who spoke on the party’s ongoing engagements with influential political figures.

Ogidi said the outreach includes former Anambra State governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Peter Obi, alongside other prominent opposition actors.

While the PDP faction views the move as part of a broader strategy to rebuild and strengthen the opposition, Yunusa highlighted lingering concerns that internal instability could undermine such efforts and blunt the party’s appeal to high-profile political figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.