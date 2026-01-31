PDP BoT, 30 state chairmen close ranks around Turaki, dismiss Ibadan court ruling

Wabara

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, moved swiftly on Saturday to calm nerves and reassert control, as the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, and the Forum of PDP State Chairmen declared that the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee, NWC, remains firmly in charge despite a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

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Both party organs said the ruling, which touches on the PDP National Convention held in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, 2025, does not unsettle the existing leadership.

They stressed that the core issues are already before the Court of Appeal and that the party has taken steps to prevent any disruption.

The positions were contained in separate statements made available to journalists in Abuja.

The BoT spoke through its Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, while the Forum of State Chairmen spoke through its Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, and its Secretary, Chief Edward Masha.

BoT

In its statement, the PDP BoT described the Ibadan judgment as lacking practical effect, arguing that it has been overtaken by events at the appellate level.

“The BoT notes that the judgment is technically of no effect and at best, academic as the central and fundamental issues in the matter are already before the Court of Appeal,” Wabara said.

While acknowledging that the court declined the order of mandamus sought by the party, the trustees expressed concern that the court went further to grant reliefs that were not requested by any of the parties before it.

“It is however a matter of concern that the court, in declining the order of mandamus sought by our party on the ground that such would amount to sitting on appeal over the judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, went beyond the boundaries to grant reliefs that were not prayed by any of the parties in the case,” the BoT said.

The trustees said the PDP has already filed an appeal and a motion for stay of execution, a step they said effectively places the judgment on hold and preserves the authority of the current NWC.

“This puts the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan in abeyance and retains the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee which was duly elected at the Ibadan Convention legally and firmly on the saddle,” Wabara added.

Describing itself as the conscience and second-highest organ of the party, the BoT assured members, supporters and the general public that there was no leadership vacuum within the PDP.

“The BoT as the conscience and second highest Organ of the party assures all members of the PDP, our teeming supporters and indeed the general public that the Turaki-led NWC is securely in place and there is no cause for alarm,” it said.

State Chairmen

On its part, the Forum of PDP State Chairmen, representing 30 states of the federation, echoed the BoT’s position, declaring total loyalty to the national leadership produced by the Ibadan convention.

“We wish to unequivocally express our total solidarity and unflinching support for the National Chairman and the entire National Working Committee (NWC) as constituted by the Ibadan National Convention,” the forum said.

The state chairmen also faulted the Ibadan ruling, noting that while the court declined the relief of mandamus, it went on to grant reliefs that were neither sought nor argued, and which they said conflict with existing judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“We further note that the said judgment stands in material conflict with subsisting judgments and orders of courts of coordinate jurisdiction on the same subject matter,” the forum stated.

They said it was reassuring that the party had exercised its right of appeal and filed motions for stay of execution, describing the ruling as only one stage in a longer legal process.

“This judgment represents only one step in an ongoing judicial process, especially as the substantive issues are already before the Court of Appeal for determination,” the forum said.

For emphasis, the forum insisted that the party’s leadership remains intact and functional nationwide.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Forum of PDP State Chairmen affirms that the National Working Committee produced by the Ibadan Convention remains the lawful, recognised, and operational leadership of our Party,” the statement read.

Urging calm among party members and supporters, the chairmen said there was no cause for panic and framed the situation as another familiar challenge in the party’s history.

“What we are witnessing is merely one of the judicial turns in our democratic journey, not the destination itself,” they said.

Both the BoT and the Forum reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Turaki-led NWC and to rebuilding and strengthening the PDP as it positions itself for the 2027 general elections.

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