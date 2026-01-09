PANDEF condemns Rivers political crisis, urges halt to Fubara impeachment

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone, has strongly condemned the deepening political crisis in Rivers State, including the ongoing impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement issued on Friday, PANDEF called on all parties involved in the renewed political tension to urgently sheathe their swords and embrace peace, guided by the principles of dialogue, tolerance, give-and-take, and political equanimity.

The group described the situation as deeply disturbing and warned that it requires urgent attention to prevent further escalation and a possible breakdown of law and order. PANDEF also commended President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), respected elders of Rivers State, and other well-meaning Nigerians for their previous and ongoing efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the state.

The statement was jointly signed by the Co-Chairmen of PANDEF’s Board of Trustees, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, and former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah, alongside PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali.

As part of efforts to resolve the crisis and restore peace in Rivers State, PANDEF announced the constitution of a high-level reconciliation committee made up of eminent Nigerians to intervene in the matter.

The committee is chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, with former Senator representing Edo North, Senator Obende Domingo, serving as Vice Chairman. Other members include former Minister of Housing, Chief Essien Nduese; retired Federal Permanent Secretary, Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agari; retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Mike Ejiofor; and former Attorney-General of Cross River State, Mrs. Nella Rabana-Andem, SAN. The Deputy National Secretary of PANDEF, Prince Godwin Okotie, will serve as Secretary.

According to PANDEF, the recent political developments in Rivers State have regrettably degenerated into impeachment proceedings against both the governor and deputy governor, a development it described as alarming given the strategic importance of Rivers State to the Niger Delta and the nation’s socio-political and economic stability.

Reaffirming its non-partisan stance, PANDEF urged all stakeholders to prioritize peace, development, and the welfare of the people of Rivers State, as well as the broader interests of the South-South region and Nigeria at large.

The forum called on all parties to fully cooperate with the reconciliation committee, expressing confidence that the team’s experience and commitment would help achieve a peaceful, fair, and sustainable resolution through an inclusive and dispassionate process.