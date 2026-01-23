Oyo fire service records 246 fire incidents in 2025, rescues 42 lives – Agency

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency has disclosed that no fewer than 246 fire incidents were recorded across the state in the year 2025.

The Chairman of the agency, who also serves as the Special Adviser on Fire Reform to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr. Maroof Adebayo Akinwande, made this known yesterday during an interview with journalists.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the agency’s operations for the year under review, Dr. Akinwande stated that 42 people were rescued alive from various emergency situations across the state in 2025.

He further disclosed that 30 bodies were recovered by the agency during the same period, adding that, it also received 10 false emergency calls in the course of the year.

Giving a month-by-month analysis of fire incidents recorded in the state, Dr. Akinwande said 29 cases were recorded in January, 27 in February, 22 in March, 24 in April, 24 in May, and 17 in June.

He added that 15 cases were recorded in July, 14 in August, 24 in September, 13 in October, 13 in November, and 21 cases in December.

He disclosed that 116 residential buildings were affected by fire incidents in 2025, while 38 shops were also ravaged. In addition, 14 vehicles and 21 petroleum tankers were affected by fire during the year.

Speaking further, Dr. Akinwande advised members of the public to remain conscious of their surroundings and take all necessary precautions to prevent fire outbreaks.

He also revealed that the Oyo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, has approved the procurement of new equipment to enhance the agency’s operational efficiency.

Dr. Akinwande said, “The total breakdown: we attended to 246 fire incidents in 2025. We received 10 false calls, I mean, people that called us, and we found out that it did not happen.”

“We attended to 95 special services. We rescued 42 people alive. Victims recovered from suspected death were 30. Overall total is 353.”

“We want to thank the media for reporting our activities. It is to show people that these things are happening and that they must be aware. It will help to motivate people to be safety conscious.”

“Let me tell you that in order to ensure that we perform better, the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has ordered the procurement of some equipment.”

“What the state government has done is that it has awarded the purchase of seven brand new firefighting pieces of equipment to a contractor, and we are expecting delivery within the next three to six months.”

“Firefighting auxiliaries have been paid for. The government has ordered the purchase of tyres and batteries for our vehicles. The governor has increased our operational costs. Not only that, the governor has approved the recruitment of 100 firefighters. They are undergoing training now.”

“What the governor is saying is that if you have all this equipment and no one to handle it, it is as if you are doing nothing. So, the governor has ordered the recruitment of 100 firefighters. We are operating 24 hours a day.”

“The governor is also trying to improve the standard of living of our men to encourage us to do more. These are the things the government is doing to ensure effective and efficient service delivery of the agency.”

Vanguard News