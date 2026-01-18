A Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has ignited controversy after stating that the period of imperial dominance linked to the old Oyo Empire has ended and that no traditional ruler in Yorubaland holds supremacy over others.

Ajayi made the assertion in a post on X on Saturday, accompanied by a photograph of the current Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, as he argued against perceived hierarchical superiority among Yoruba monarchs.

“We are no longer in the era of the Oyo Empire,” Ajayi wrote. “Rome and the United Kingdom, that once ruled more than half of the world as empires, can no longer claim sovereignty over former colonies. Times have changed. We are now in a new world.”

The presidential aide insisted that the historical Oyo Empire should not be confused with present-day cultural or political authority, emphasising that Yorubaland was never completely governed by the Alaafin.

“Oyo Empire now belongs to history and the whole of what we now know as Yorubaland was never under the rule of the Alaafin,” he said.

Ajayi called on traditional rulers across the South-West to adopt collaborative leadership consistent with contemporary realities, suggesting that mutual respect among monarchs would benefit their communities.

“The society will function well if the current natural rulers in Yorubaland understand their roles in modern society,” he stated. “Our kings should now work collaboratively to preserve peace, unity and development in their communities whilst preserving our cultural values.”

The statement has generated divided opinions on social media, amid ongoing debates about hierarchy, influence and authority within traditional institutions in Yorubaland.

While some cultural historians and observers continue to recognize the Alaafin’s stool as historically paramount within Yoruba civilization, others dispute any claim of overarching authority over the various kingdoms constituting the Yoruba race, pointing instead to the primacy of Ile-Ife and the spiritual leadership of the Ooni of Ife.

Vanguard News