Oyedepo to Pastors: Liars don’t Last in ministry

Bishop Oyedepo

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged gospel ministers to desist from telling lies in a bid to sustain or promote their ministries.

Oyedepo gave the admonition on Sunday during the final day of the church’s 21-day fasting and prayer programme.

Speaking at the third service held at the church’s international headquarters, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, the cleric warned that falsehood has no place in genuine ministry.

“You won’t last in ministry telling lies,” Oyedepo said.

“I stand before God, I will never tell lies about what God did not do just to impress anyone.”

He stressed the importance of holding firmly to the truth of the Scriptures and giving glory to God alone, noting that such commitment is what enables ministers to attain enviable heights.

According to him, “Holding fast to the validity of the Scripture and boasting in the Lord makes you scale enviable heights.”

The bishop also encouraged believers to keep their love for Jesus alive, saying total dependence on God guarantees victory over life’s challenges.

“To secure your restoration, keep your love for Jesus alive. Just allow God to lead you, and He will drown your enemies in the Red Sea. For anything you may ever need in life, Jesus is more than enough,” he said.

Oyedepo further shared a personal testimony, recalling how a close associate in Ile-Ife who was afflicted with insanity was restored after Scripture was read to him.

“Long ago, a close person to me in Ife was struck with insanity. I asked that Psalms be read to him. He read it, and the insanity left,” he said.

He concluded by affirming his confidence in divine protection, declaring that no evil plan against him would succeed.