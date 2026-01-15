Oyebanji salutes Nigerian soldiers, hails Tinubu for siting Army Base in Ekiti

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has saluted officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their patriotism, courage and sacrifices in defending the nation’s territorial integrity, often at the cost of their lives.

The governor also commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the siting of the 148 Army Battalion Base in Ekiti State, describing the decision as a strategic security intervention that has been widely appreciated by the people of the state.

Oyebanji spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the grand finale of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day, held at the Ekitiparapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The ceremony featured a military parade by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, inspection of the guard of honour by the governor, and the laying of wreaths by top government officials and other dignitaries in honour of fallen heroes.

Represented by his deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, Oyebanji said the remembrance ceremony should not mark the end of Nigerians’ respect and reverence for fallen soldiers, war veterans and military leaders who paid the supreme price to preserve the unity of the country.

He recalled the gallantry of the Nigerian Army during the civil war that ended in 1970 and their continued sacrifices in tackling contemporary security challenges across the country to promote peace and national unity.

According to him, Nigerians owe fallen heroes an enduring debt of gratitude for laying down their lives to ensure peace, stability and Nigeria’s standing in the global community.

“Our fallen heroes committed their lives and paid the supreme price so that we may live in peace, pursue our aspirations and enjoy the blessings of fundamental freedoms and stable democratic rule,” Oyebanji said.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude that may never be truly repaid, but which we must continually honour through our actions and collective responsibility.”

He noted that while the nation suffered losses in human lives and property during past conflicts, the enduring gains remain Nigeria’s unity, sovereignty and indivisibility.

Oyebanji described the courage, patriotism and selfless service of past military leaders and fallen soldiers as enduring examples for present and future generations.

He charged security agencies in the state to sustain proactive measures and predictive threat detection to safeguard lives and property, assuring them of the state government’s continued support.

“Ekiti has been adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the country, and we must sustain this peace. Ekiti is our home; we live and work here, and we must collectively protect it for ourselves and future generations,” he added.