Osimhen scores 50th Galatasaray goal in win over Karagümrük

Victor Osimhen was on target as Galatasaray claimed a hard-fought victory over Fatih Karagümrük in a Turkish Super Lig clash at the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadium on Saturday night.

The defending champions got off to a flying start when Gabriel Sara opened the scoring inside the first minute of the encounter.

However, the hosts responded in the 27th minute through Baris Kalayci, who restored parity before the break.

Galatasaray came out stronger after halftime and regained the lead early in the second period, with Sara netting his second goal of the match to put the visitors back in control.

Osimhen then extended Galatasaray’s advantage in the 55th minute, calmly finishing to register the third goal of the night. The strike marked the Nigerian international’s 50th goal for the Istanbul giants.

The forward has now scored seven league goals this season and 13 across all competitions in 18 appearances.

The win keeps Galatasaray firmly at the top of the Super Lig table, maintaining a four-point lead over title rivals Fenerbahçe.

Vanguard News