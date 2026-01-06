Orji Kalu vows to deliver APC in Abia, says party doesn’t need Governor Otti

Sen Orji Kalu

The Media Office of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and current Senator representing Abia North, has reaffirmed the lawmaker’s commitment to delivering the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, insisting that the party does not require the support of Governor Alex Otti to win elections in the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by George Maduka, the Senator’s media aide, the APC was described as “united and solid” in Abia, with no divisions threatening the party’s prospects. The statement contrasted this with the Labour Party, asserting that Governor Otti’s party is grappling with internal crises, citing defections of several local government chairmen to other political platforms such as the ZLP and YPP.

The statement also criticized Governor Otti for overestimating his political relevance, recalling that key stakeholders had to intervene to rally support for him during the 2023 governorship election. It specifically questioned Otti’s claims of political irrelevance by pointing to his reported visit to Senator Kalu’s residence in Igbere on the eve of the election, as well as interactions between Otti’s campaign team and Senator Kalu.

“If he was not relevant, why was his house in Igbere visited on the night before the election?” the statement queried. It further challenged Governor Otti to address Senator Kalu directly rather than using media aides to issue statements on his behalf.

Reaffirming loyalty to the APC and its leadership, the statement emphasized that just as Governor Otti openly supported Labour Party candidates, including Peter Obi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Kalu has openly committed to supporting President Tinubu in 2027.

The statement concluded by stressing that Senator Kalu remains resolute in his determination to deliver the APC at all levels in Abia State, without apology or pretence.