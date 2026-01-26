Onoh urges Musawa to focus on ministerial duties, says 2027 ticket debate premature

By Denise Agbo

A former South-East spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Denge Josef Onoh, has advised the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hon. Hannatu Musawa, to focus on her ministerial responsibilities rather than speculating about the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential ticket.

Onoh’s remarks followed comments attributed to the minister during a media programme, Mic On Show, in which she cautioned that dropping a Northern Muslim—specifically Vice President Kashim Shettima—from President Tinubu’s 2027 ticket could pose political challenges for the APC in parts of Northern Nigeria.

Reacting, Onoh acknowledged that the minister’s observations reflected the political calculations that informed the APC’s 2023 electoral strategy, which recorded strong support in the North. However, he maintained that discussions surrounding the 2027 ticket were premature and could distract from governance and party consolidation.

According to him, decisions concerning the party’s presidential ticket would be taken at the appropriate time by the APC’s national leadership in consultation with governors and other key stakeholders.

“President Tinubu and the APC leadership have consistently demonstrated a commitment to inclusive representation, and any decisions on the ticket will be made strategically by the party’s leadership,” Onoh said.

He stressed that Musawa’s portfolio is central to the delivery of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the arts, culture, tourism and creative economy sectors have significant potential to drive job creation, revenue growth and national identity.

Onoh further stated that party mobilisation and grassroots engagement are responsibilities primarily handled by established party structures, including state executives, governors and the APC National Working Committee, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the party nationwide.

In his conclusion, Onoh said the APC’s prospects in the 2027 general election would depend on unity, effective governance and coordinated efforts across all levels of the party.

He expressed confidence that under President Tinubu’s leadership, the APC would consolidate its achievements and remain competitive in 2027, irrespective of the eventual configuration of the party’s presidential ticket.