Onoh raises concerns over Abuja Green Areas, urges review of land allocations

By Denise Agbo

Former Southeast spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Josef Onoh, has expressed concern over the conversion of some designated green areas in Abuja into residential and commercial developments, calling for a review of such allocations.

In a statement, Onoh said the Abuja Master Plan of 1979 remains a globally recognised blueprint designed to ensure orderly development, environmental balance and sustainability in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He recalled that the plan, developed by International Planning Associates and refined by renowned architect Kenzo Tange, deliberately reserved about one-third of the FCT’s landmass for green belts, parks, buffer zones and open spaces.

According to him, these green areas were meant to regulate temperature, mitigate flooding, improve air quality, preserve biodiversity and provide recreational spaces for residents, in line with the original vision of Abuja as a “garden city.”

Onoh noted that in recent years, there have been increasing developments in areas originally designated as green zones across districts such as Guzape, Maitama, Wuse, Katampe and Kado. He said this trend calls for careful assessment to ensure continued compliance with the Abuja Master Plan and existing environmental regulations.

He warned that reduction in green spaces could have environmental and social implications, including higher urban temperatures, increased flood risks, declining air quality and reduced quality of life for residents. He also referenced global standards, noting that the World Health Organization recommends a minimum of nine square metres of green space per resident.

Onoh stressed the importance of aligning urban development in the FCT with Nigeria’s broader climate and environmental commitments, including efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable cities.

Calling on President Bola Tinubu, Onoh urged the Federal Government to review land allocations affecting green areas, conduct a comprehensive audit of compliance with the Abuja Master Plan and prioritise the protection and restoration of open spaces where necessary.

Drawing from his experience as former Commissioner and Executive Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Onoh said strict enforcement of master plans and protection of green areas can yield positive environmental and social outcomes, citing Enugu State’s recognition for environmental cleanliness and sustainability initiatives.

He also pointed to other African capitals such as Nairobi, Kigali and Cape Town as examples of cities that have successfully preserved and expanded urban green spaces through deliberate policies and committed leadership.

Onoh appealed to relevant authorities, lawmakers, civil society organisations and stakeholders to work together to safeguard Abuja’s green heritage and uphold the original vision of the nation’s capital for the benefit of present and future generations.