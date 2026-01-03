One woman, many headlines, by Stephanie Shaakaa

Wurola Zaynab

There are women who marry for love.

There are women who marry for stability.

And then there are women who marry history itself.

Wurola Zaynab does not simply pass through relationships. She passes through power. Her personal life reads less like a gossip column and more like a political almanac, a cultural ledger, a living archive of influence across continents.

Ex wife of a Senator.

Ex wife of a former Governor.

Ex wife of Africa’s most symbolically powerful monarch, the Ooni of Ife.

Ex wife of an Arab Prince.

Now wife of Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

At some point, mockery becomes intellectually lazy. When a pattern is this consistent, society owes itself the honesty to stop giggling and start thinking.

This is not romance. This is sociology.

Because power does not keep happening to people by accident. It does not repeatedly knock on the same door unless something about that door makes sense to it. Yet every time a woman’s life intersects visibly with influence, we reach for the same tired vocabulary. Gold digger. Opportunist. Calculated. Dangerous woman.

Curiously, we do not use those words when men do the same thing.

When a young man marries into wealth, we call him smart. When he aligns himself with a powerful family, we say he has sense. When he leverages proximity to power for relevance, we clap and call it networking. But when a woman does not pretend that marriage is only about butterflies and candles, suddenly morality becomes loud.

It is a double standard so old it has fossilized.

Every man connected to Zaynab carried weight. Political weight. Cultural weight. Economic weight. Men whose names do not queue. Men whose presence changes rooms. Men whose phone calls are returned. Men whose silence can be louder than other people’s speeches.

And then we look elsewhere and see women still waiting for proposals that never arrive. Still holding on to potential like it is currency. Still enduring relationships where submission is demanded but provision is treated as optional. Still being told that patience is a virtue even when patience is clearly becoming a trap.

Then we say life is unfair.

Life is not unfair. Life is structured.

What separates people is not luck as much as literacy. Not moral superiority but understanding. Not prayers alone but positioning.

Power is a language. Some people speak it fluently. Others are not even aware it exists.

Zaynab’s story exposes truths many would rather spiritualize away. That attraction is not only emotional. Has marriage always been transactional?. That society itself was built on alliances sealed through unions long before love became the headline.

Kings married for territory. Politicians married for balance. Empires married for continuity. The idea that marriage is purely sentimental is a relatively modern invention and even then it mostly applies to those who cannot afford other considerations.

The real discomfort is not that a woman understands this. The discomfort is that she is unapologetic about acting on it.

People say she is lucky. Luck does not repeat itself this consistently without cooperation. People say she is strategic as if strategy is a crime when practiced by a woman. People say she understands timing and that is probably the most honest accusation of all.

Timing is everything.

Knowing when to enter a room. Knowing when to leave it. Knowing which doors lead to corridors and which lead to walls. Knowing that access is not accidental and that proximity shapes possibility.

You do not repeatedly end up at the center of influence without understanding the temperature of power and how to sit in it without melting or burning the furniture.

This is not about morality. This is about mechanics.

Power does not like noise. It prefers discretion. It does not like desperation. It prefers confidence that is calm. It does not like people who need it too much. It prefers people who can coexist with it without constantly announcing that they are impressed.

That kind of composure is learned. It is not taught in Sunday school. It is not emphasized in motivational speeches about endurance. It is rarely passed down to women who are instead taught to wait, to pray harder, to lower standards, to confuse suffering with virtue.

So while many are waiting to be chosen, a few are choosing environments where choice itself exists.

And that is the real lesson nobody wants to say out loud.

Zaynab’s life is not a scandal. It is a mirror. A mirror reflecting how society still pretends that women have no agency while quietly punishing those who exercise it well. A mirror reflecting how we romanticize struggle and demonize clarity. A mirror reflecting how we shame women for outcomes men are applauded for achieving.

If this were a man, the narrative would be different. He would be described as well connected. As influential. As someone who understands the system. But because it is a woman, we reduce a complex life to bedroom politics and whisper campaigns.

That says more about us than it does about her.

At this point, Wurola Zaynab owes nobody an explanation. What she owes, if she chooses, is documentation.

Not a love story. A framework.

Not how to marry powerful men, but how to recognize power, how to move in its spaces without losing self respect, and how to leave chapters without being destroyed by them.

Because love may be blind, but power has excellent sight. It sees confidence. It sees awareness. It sees people who understand its rules even when they did not write them.

Life has never been fair. But it has always been intelligible.

And those who learn how it works often rise quietly while the rest argue loudly about whether they deserve to.

Queen Zaynab clearly understands the architecture of ascent.

The rest of society is still debating whether women are even allowed to climb.